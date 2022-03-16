ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla cancels visit to Cheltenham Festival

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Duchess of Cornwall has cancelled a visit to the Cheltenham Festival – the second time she has missed an event this week.

Camilla has recently recovered from a bout of Covid but has been left with a slight cough and it is understood she is pacing herself after her illness.

The duchess was due to spend the day at the races and present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

On Tuesday she visited the Irish Cultural Centre in west London with the Prince of Wales and the couple celebrated Irish culture ahead of St Patrick’s Day.

But she cancelled an appearance at an evening event on Monday, when she was due to meet High Commissioners and Commonwealth Secretariat staff with Charles . They both attended the Commonwealth Day service earlier in the day.

Clarence House confirmed the duchess would not be attending the Cheltenham Festival but declined to comment further.

Last week, the duchess revealed she has been left with a slight cough in the aftermath of the virus.

When she met a group of record-breaking charity rowers at Clarence House, she told them: “Well, it’s taken me three weeks and I still can’t get shot of it.

“Probably my voice might suddenly go coughing and spluttering.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
