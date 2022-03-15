ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Durk “Barbarian,” Kodak Black “Vulnerable” & More | Daily Visuals

By O
The Morning Hustle
 2 days ago

Lil Durk’s latest album 7220 ain’t been out but a few seconds and already the Chiraq artist has a second video out in support of his 7 th studio album.

This time around Durk creates some new visuals for the album cut “Barbarian” in which Durk flosses cement blocks of cash on a private plane before kicking it with James Harden and Meek Mill during his tour stops. Homie really living his best life right now.

Down in Miami, Kodak Black dresses down in all black as he takes a stroll through his neighborhood by his lonesome all in his feelings in his clip to “Vulnerable.” Least by the end of the video he was giving away hundreds of dollars to the residents of his hood.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Takeoff and Rich The Kid, NBA YoungBoy and more.

LIL DURK – “BARBARIAN”

KODAK BLACK – “VULNERABLE”

TAKEOFF & RICH THE KID – “CRYPTO”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “I GOT THE BAG”

FENIX FLEXIN – “DEAD HOMIES”

LIL ZAY OSAMA – “F*CK MY COUSIN”

SADA BABY – “HARDKORE HOLLY”

MOOSKI – “SOUL BLEED”

XXL Mag

Calboy Calls DaBaby a Bitch and ‘Life-Size Weirdo Mascot’ for Doing Album With YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Calboy isn't too happy about DaBaby aligning himself with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, a nemesis of Calboy's late cousin, King Von. On Tuesday (March 8), Cal hopped on Twitter to address the recent drama that surrounded DaBaby linking up with NBA YoungBoy on the new project Better Than You, which was released on the same day as King Von's posthumous album, What It Means to Be King.
MUSIC
Club 93.7

Lil Durk Claims His Record Label Gave Him $40 Million

Lil Durk claims he's secured a sizable bag from his record label, Alamo Records, which was acquired by Sony Music Entertainment last year. On Sunday (March 13), the Chicago rapper hopped on Twitter to boast about his alleged major come up. "My label gave me 40million let’s talk bout it," he tweeted.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk & His OTF Crew Get Rowdy In 'AHHH HA' Video

When Lil Durk’s new album 7220 was set to drop the same day as Kanye West’s DONDA 2, the idea of a Chicago showdown excited both party’s ravenous fans. Unfortunately for the OTF rapper, he ended up having to push the release date of his project at the last minute.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbarian#Black Dresses
thebrag.com

Lil Nas X returns to the internet, teases upcoming collab with NBA Youngboy

Lil Nas X made his return to the internet and is teasing new music on Twitter, including a song with NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X’s anticipated return to the internet was worth the wait as the Lithia Springs artist announced two new songs while asking fans which one they want to be dropped first. The first song, ‘late to the party’ features NBA Youngboy while the second, ‘down souf hoes’ has a feature from Saucy Santana.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Announces Free Bitcoin To Celebrate ‘7220’ Album & Drops 'Golden Child Video

As he gears up to finally drop his highly-anticipated new album 7220, Lil Durk dropped the fourth and final single off the project before its release on Friday (March 11). The single, titled “Golden Child” was also given the visual treatment on Thursday (March 10). The Jerry Production-visual finds Durk hanging with his OTF crew and flexing stacks of cash. Durk also hyped up the impending release of 7220 by asking fans to drop their cash app handles on Twitter, saying that he plans to give away $7,220 in bitcoin to celebrate the drop.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Durk’s ‘7220’ Album Brings Listeners Into His Personal Orbit

Click here to read the full article. The past few years have been filled with a whirlwind of major wins for Lil Durk, as he established himself as a bonafide star and the most popular rap artist from Chicago outside of Kanye West. With a string of high-profile features, a blockbuster collaborative album with Lil Baby, and the release of his most successful solo album to date (The Voice) behind him, the phenom continues to push forward with his new album, 7220. Channeling the pain endured from the 2020 death of his artist and close friend King Von, as well...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk & Future Are "Petty Too"

Lil Durk's delayed album, 7220, finally arrived today. So far, it doesn't seem to disappoint, keeping the Chi-town rapper's hot streak going-- a streak he himself is apparently feeling, too. The album was initially supposed to drop on the same day as Kanye West's Donda 2 (although, did Donda 2...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Lucky Daye Drops Flavorful New Album 'Candydrip' Featuring Lil Durk, Smino and More

Lucky Daye has released his latest full-length effort, Candydrip, via RCA Records and Keep Cool. The 17-track album, which was produced by D’Mile, includes guest appearances from artists including Lil Durk, Smino and Chiiild, as well as previously released tracks, “Candy Drip,” “Over” and “NWA” with Durk. Additional cuts include “Feels Like,” “Fuckin Sound,” “Fever,” “God Body,” “Used To Be,” “Cherry Forest” and more.
MUSIC
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
