Laramie, WY

TerraPower Received Largest Grant for Nuclear Research In Wyoming

By Eve Hamilton
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 2 days ago
On March 14, TerraPower announced that it was selected to receive $8.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced...

