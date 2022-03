This season of Discovery has been a character building one as much as it has been a plot heavy one and it was Detmer’s turn to step into the spotlight with an episode that examined the relationship between the characters and what made her tick, looking into the fear that multiple characters had in facing the unknown threat that could wipe out much of Earth. It remained – despite all the stakes, surprisingly low-key and opted for a character-driven approach which really helped matters, as directly tackling the crew’s fears head on only made them feel more real: this is a show that’s clearly building towards something, and putting the pieces in place for a hopefully memorable finale.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO