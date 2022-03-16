ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average petrol price reaches £1.65 per litre

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
Financial News

Drivers continue to be clobbered by record fuel prices as petrol reaches an average of £1.65 per litre.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has increased by 16p in the past month.

That has made the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car nearly £9 more expensive.

The average cost of diesel on Tuesday was £1.76 per litre, up 24p in just one month.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said drivers “badly need a break from these relentless daily rises”.

Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but declined last week, leading to a cut in wholesale costs.

Mr Williams expressed hope that retailers will “soon start to pass on recent reductions in the price of wholesale fuel”, but warned they are “extremely conscious of protecting themselves from any more rises that could suddenly materialise”.

He added: “With the Spring Statement just a week away, drivers will be looking to the Chancellor to end their misery by cutting duty or VAT.

“One thing’s for sure: simply reiterating that fuel duty has been frozen at 58p a litre simply isn’t going to cut it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Diesel price could hit as high as £3 per litre, MPs told

Diesel prices could nearly double from record levels if production in Russia is shut down and oil prices rise, MPs have been told. Experts said that the price of diesel could possibly hit as high as £3 per litre, up from current record highs of £1.73. Although she...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Litre#Gasoline#16p#Rac
Citizen Tribune

Average price of gas exceeds $4 per gallon

The national average price of gasoline has just surpassed $4 per gallon in the U.S for the first time since 2008, and stands just 10 cents below the all-time record of $4.103 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices have spiked across the country due to the Russian war on Ukraine...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
newschain

Police search for man in connection with murder of student, 19

A manhunt has been launched by detectives following the murder of a 19-year-old woman at student accommodation in central London. Police are appealing for help to find Maher Maaroufe, 22, who they believe had been in a relationship with the woman. He is known to travel and has links across London and also travels to Cambridgeshire.
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

Fury over Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine’s resistance to Brexit

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage by comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit. In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.
POLITICS
newschain

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu ‘shot dead’ in Paris

Former Argentina rugby player Federico Martin Aramburu was killed in Paris early on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor’s office has said. Prosecutors confirmed to the Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened. L’Equipe sports daily first reported Aramburu’s death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu, 42, was fatally shot...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy