Dauphin County, PA

Victim identified in Dauphin County crash

By Lauren Rude, George Stockburger
 4 days ago

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on PA-147 early Wednesday morning.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s office and police responded to the multi-vehicle crash on PA 147 northbound between the beginning of PA – 147) and Peters Mountain Road in Reed Township around 4:40 a.m.

State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Stephen Gimmi of Halifax, Pennsylvania. The second driver,  43-year-old Rindy Martin from Elizabethville, was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with a suspected serious injury. There is no update on Martin’s condition as of Thursday morning.

Dauphin County leaders oppose PennDOT's bridge tolling plan

State Police say Martin was traveling north at a high rate of speed on South River Road while Gimmi was driving south on South River Road and lost control on a left curve on the road. The vehicle crossed the center line and impacted the left front of Gimmi’s 2006 Chrysler, which became airborne and landed on a guardrail.

The 2021 Dodge Charger continued north and struck the end of the guardrail on the northbound side where it became fully engulfed in flames. A witness of the crash removed the driver of the Charger through the sunroof and pulled him away from the flames.

State Police say Gimmi was entrapped in the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

PA 147 reopened late Wednesday morning after several hours.

