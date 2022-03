Five Mundelein Park & Recreation District employees were awarded the honor of Employees of the Year at the District's Annual Employee Recognition event last week. Nina Bye was recognized by the Administration Department for her strong and dedicated work ethic, doing what it takes to complete the job including, staying after her shift, working from home to complete the project or coming in early. Chris Cronkhite was recognized by the Parks Department for making extra efforts to visit areas to update staff on significant matters regarding maintenance, all while juggling three jobs. Matt Wells was recognized by the Recreation Department for increasing gym rental revenue, growing participation in many programs including the youth basketball program to over 275 kids, and launching several youth sports camps. Marcus Kivisto was recognized by Steeple Chase for showing not only his knowledge of the job, but his adaptability to change operations as situations dictated all in his first year. Bill Brolley was recognized by the Board of Commissioners for his dedication to the golf operation to beat all-time revenue records, motivating staff to work long hours, while keeping customers happy with the COVID challenges.

MUNDELEIN, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO