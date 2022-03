It looks like Marvel might start filming Daredevil season 4 this year. When rumors started to surface that Charlie Cox will be appearing as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home (which we all know turned out to be true), there were also rumors that Marvel Studios is developing the fourth season of Daredevil. The interest from fans started to heat up more Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio made their official MCU appearance recently and a lot are wondering if Marvel Studios is indeed going to make another season of Daredevil and now it looks like we may have the answer.

