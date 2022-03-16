ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Americans Really Like a Clean Space

WCNC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Americans feel better if their space...

www.wcnc.com

KARE 11

Finding space for Asian Americans: A year later

MINNEAPOLIS — In The Heart of the Beast theater was protected by prayer from the very beginning of the event. Monks led the crowd in prayer, and held silence. Despite this event being a non-denominational event, Pastor Jenny Sung found it holy. "I was in my apartment and I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mashed

Survey Reveals How Americans Really Cut Their Sandwiches

You've got a knife in your hand and a ham sandwich sprawled out before you on a plate. You have a decision to make: Will you slice your sandwich diagonally, cutting it into two triangles, or will you make your incision straight down the middle, opting for two rectangles instead? More importantly, if you choose unwisely, how much will your epicurean experience suffer?
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Living the dream: what’s a sleepover inside a supermarket really like?

Night had fallen, and so had inches of snow. It was 21 December 2009 and Deborah Strazza, managing director of the John Lewis department store in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, had just realised what she had to do. The now 56-year-old made her way to the store’s Tannoy system and broadcast an announcement: could the customers and staff remaining in the building please gather in the restaurant? Outside, the roads were frozen and gridlocked and a supermarket delivery lorry had jack-knifed across the car park, trapping the parked cars within. About 50 customers and 50 members of staff were now snowed in at the department store – and they were going to have to stay the night.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

Turns out, opossums don’t really like eating ticks

It’s not that Griffin Dill has anything against opossums. The director of the University of Maine Tick Lab just wants to set the record straight: North America’s only marsupial is not a tick-eating machine gobbling up thousands of the parasites in a single meal. In fact, it turns...
MAINE STATE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
WCNC

'It felt great' | How a new laundromat is helping people in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few months ago, a quick drive through the Hickory Grove Market strip mall gave Maria Romero an idea. “I saw a sign that said, “for sale” on a laundromat and thought I always wanted to own a laundromat,” Romero said as she loaded clothes into a machine. “Me and my daughter had just talked about what we could do with a laundromat.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

These skin care products won't give you the results they promise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ads for quick-fix beauty products are all over social media with promises to deliver the type of results you'd get from visiting a doctor, no needles required. But can these "better than Botox" and "fuller lips without the filler" claims actually be true? The answer, unsurprisingly,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mashed

Workers Reveal What It's Really Like To Work At Insomnia Cookies

It is no coincidence that more than 100 Insomnia Cookies locations have popped up adjacent to college campuses across the U.S. since 2003. Founder Seth Berkowitz started the business in his University of Pennsylvania dorm room. After baking the cookies himself, Berkowitz made late-night deliveries to fellow students still awake studying and looking for something sweet to snack on. The first brick-and-mortar store opened in Syracuse, New York in 2006, and Insomnia Cookies has been serving up freshly baked cookies ever since.
RETAIL
WCNC

It's not just gas: These 3 items will cost you more in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices are starting to decrease from record highs but they're still nowhere near the prices we saw last year. It's not just fuel that's more expensive in 2022. Just about everything is costing more. Here are 3 things we're paying more for in 2022:. 1....
CHARLOTTE, NC

