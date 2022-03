Will Smith is having an incredible time during awards season thanks to his critically acclaimed role as Venus and Serena Williams' father in King Richard - and is up for a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Richard. However, the film wasn't initially met with support from Venus and Serena - and Will revealed why the pair waited until they watched the movie to give it their blessing.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO