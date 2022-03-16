ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Shares Adorable Videos Of Her Son On Social Media: ‘I Love You So Much Papa Bear’

By Sharde Gillam
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 2 days ago

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty


Nicki Minaj’s son is growing up right before our eyes! Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to share a few adorable videos of her baby boy and it’s safe to say that he’s got the personality of his vibrant mama!

In the sweet IG carousel, the proud mom shared brand new footage of her “Papa Bear” where the toddler sat cozy in his Fendi stroller while rocking a blue onesie and burgundy hat. In one video, Nicki playfully plays “peek-a-boo” with the toddler as he’s seen giggling and smiling while pretending to hide from his famous mama. In another video, Papa Bear is shown playing with the toys on his walker while walking around as Nicki stands close by to her happy baby.

“Every day papa makes me call him so he can ignore me & look @ me from the corner of his eye. Just so I can keep saying “I see you” and he can pull the covers or curtains over his face & hide from me.
at first I used to rlly think he was just zoning out & not hearing me & I got a lil worried. But no it’s just him thinking he a lil comedian or smthn. Lol this boy. Mama loves you so much Papa ,” Nicki captioned the sweet post. Check it out below.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

But this isn’t the first time Nicki has shown off her adorable baby boy as she previously shared a few adorable videos of her and Papa Bear rocking matching afro puffs. In the video, Nicki is heard making cutesy baby talk to Papa Bear, saying, “‘Mama I know I’m a cute boy! You a cute boy?’”

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Cute is an understatement!

