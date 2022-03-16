Transgender activist Elise Malary missing, last seen in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — A transgender activist from Evanston has disappeared and family and friends are pleading for help in the search.

Family said the last time they spoke to Elise Malary, 31, was on March 9. Police said she was last seen on the 700 block of Hinman Avenue.

According to Block Club Chicago — Malary is a known activist in the LGBTQ community, and advocate for the trans community, who quit her job at the Civil Rights Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office the day before she went missing.

Evanston detectives told her sister that they visited Malary’s apartment and found the front and back doors unlocked.

Malary is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Elise Malary, 31, was last seen in Evanston and her family is pleading for help.

“We need your help,” Sgt. Ken Carter with Evanston Police Department. “We can’t do our job without the input of the community if you see something see Elise. If you have information regarding her please contact us.”

Evanston police have not determined any foul play.

“The family said it’s not like her to disappear for several days,” Carter said. “Due to the totality of circumstances, whenever you have an adult missing for several days that raises some concern with our police department.”

Anyone with any information about Malary’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIME (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.

