More residency spots are needed to grow and retain Idaho physicians

It’s no secret that Idaho has a tremendous shortage of primary care physicians, and recent news coverage has drawn attention to the lack of pediatricians in the state. We’re heartened to see the new Pediatric Residency of Idaho in partnership with St. Luke’s and the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, which we partner closely with as regional clinical deans at Idaho WWAMI. Residency is an often-overlooked component of Idaho’s physician pipeline, but it’s crucial to increasing the number of Idaho doctors.

Idaho WWAMI is the 50-year partnership between University of Idaho and the University of Washington’s top-ranked School of Medicine. We’re on the front lines of growing the next generation of Idaho doctors. Idaho WWAMI accepts 40 medical students each year and all four years of training can be done in state on the UI campus, as well as nearly 20 partnering clinics around the state, from Montpelier to Orofino to Sandpoint.

Many Idahoans don’t realize that becoming a doctor takes more than graduating from a four-year medical school like WWAMI. Our graduating medical students will go through a nation-wide “Match Day” slated for March 18. That day, they will discover where they “matched” for residency. Most students apply for multiple residency options, and almost all of them wish they could stay in Idaho. Residency is a three- to seven-year program that helps new physicians gain skills in their chosen specialty, or deepen their knowledge of primary care. Unfortunately, Idaho lacks enough residency positions to allow all graduating medical students to train in state, including those interested in specializing in general surgery. Given the length of residency, and the average age of graduating medical students, it’s no surprise that some choose to put down roots or start a family where they train for residency.

The addition of the pediatrics residency and last year’s addition of a much-needed psychiatry residency based at the Boise VA Hospital, and operated with UW School of Medicine, give us reason to hope that we’ll see more graduating medical students staying to complete residency in Idaho. Idaho not only ranks 49th for the number of primary care physicians per capita, but has just over five psychiatrists for every 100,000 people. The national recommendation is 47 per 100,000. All Idahoans want to see more physicians of all disciplines stay and practice here, particularly in our rural communities.

The Idaho House of Representatives recently passed legislation that would require Idaho WWAMI graduates to practice in state for four years or be required to pay back their tuition. This legislation is well-intended and is in place in several neighboring WWAMI states.

What this legislation won’t fix is the need for more residency spots for Idaho doctors – and only the federal government can expand that. In the meantime, we hope we can be a resource for our Legislature as they seek to understand the steps medical students go through to become a physician. Without more residency slots and specialities for graduating Idaho medical students, it will be tough to move the needle on physician retention.

The post More residency spots are needed to grow and retain Idaho physicians appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .