Who is Saint Peter's? Or, more pointedly, who the hell is Saint Peter's? After bouncing No. 2 seed Kentucky in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday as an 18.5-point underdog and dicing up most brackets across the country, it's a fair question being asked. And it's not just being asked around The Bluegrass State, where the Wildcats are headed after their first Round 1 exit of the John Calipari era, but across the country.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO