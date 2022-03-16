ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies responding to standoff in Awendaw

By Dianté Gibbs
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are on scene of a standoff situation in the Awendaw area.

According to CCSO, the situation started as a domestic disturbance report at a Chandler Road residence near Highway 17.

Deputies say that a man reportedly fired a shot, but no one was injured. 911 was contacted just before 3 a.m. and authorities were able to get other people out of the home.

The suspect is believed to still be inside the home with deputies attempting to contact him.

CCSO’s SWAT team were also called.

This is breaking with updates to come.

