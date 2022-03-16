The Top-Seeded Men's Teams That Could Bust Your Bracket
By Santul Nerkar
FiveThirtyEight
1 day ago
For every great upset in the men’s NCAA Tournament, there is a favorite that found a way to lose a game it was supposed to win. Sometimes it happens because the better team has an off day or didn’t prepare well enough for an underdog with something to prove. But other...
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State has a couple of stunners on its NCAA resume. The Panthers will need to pull off their biggest surprise yet if they want to be more than a one-and-done team in this year’s men’s tournament. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament champion will face overall top seed Gonzaga on Thursday in Portland, Oregon. While the Panthers are huge underdogs, this is a seasoned team that is used to winning. And they do have a couple of upset victories in the NCAA Tournament, including 2015’s memorable victory over Baylor that sent then-coach Ron Hunter tumbling off his stool.
Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off the first round of games Thursday March 17, 2022. Here is a look at the first round of games and betting odds in the East region. The Tournament: The first round games will be split between Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARAA)...
You’ve made your NCAA tournament men’s bracket selections — hopefully, using the Perfect Bracket. You’ve found the best upsets, analyzed the best bets to win it all and eliminated the vulnerable teams. Now all that is left to do is pick the tiebreaker, which is almost always the total number of points scored in the championship game. You could wing it — pick two numbers out of thin air and hope for the best — or follow our advice and focus your energy on more enterprising tasks.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The madness of the NCAA Tournament has made its way to Pittsburgh.
Brackets are set for March Madness, and the men tip off on Friday, while the women’s Division III is set for Thursday’s semifinals, with the championship game to follow on Saturday.
Experts estimate that businesses in the Pittsburgh area could see about $10.5 million this weekend.
With the women’s and men’s basketball tournaments rotating playing days starting Thursday, hotels are booked and restaurants will be full.
The DIII women’s tournament is set to crown its first champion since 2019, and this is the first full-house men’s tournament action since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Jennifer Hawkins, the Executive Director of SportsPITTSBURGH, said people are excited to travel and experience the games once again.
“Such a large part of the country is vaccinated, and we’re seeing a reduction of the Omicron variant, so people are ready to be back inside again,” she said. “They want to be at the first real March Madness back.”
Pittsburgh’s economic boost is set to keep growing over the next few years with several more college basketball tournaments coming.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 8 seed Nebraska women’s basketball team shoots for an NCAA Tournament win when the Huskers battle the No. 9 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday in the NCAA Tournament First Round in Louisville, Ky. Tip time for Nebraska’s game with Gonzaga is set for 2:30...
COLLEGE PARK — The Maryland women’s basketball team (21-8) earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and will host the first and second rounds this weekend at the XFINITY Center. The Terrapins, who are in the Spokane Region, will face 13th-seeded Delaware (24-7)...
As the NCAA Women’s Tournament prepares to kick off, we’re already looking ahead and making predictions for The Final Four. The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is here. For the first time, the field has expanded to 68 teams. Of those 68, just four will emerge standing in April for the Final Four at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
When the college basketball season began back in November, 350 college basketball teams had one goal in mind: reach the Final Four in New Orleans with a shot at the national championship game on the line. Selection Sunday has come and gone, and so have the First Four games. The field is down to its traditional number of 64 teams as the First Round is set to commence on Thursday, so time is running out to make your picks.
Upsets are the most exciting part of the NCAA tournament. Granted, they happen less frequently in the women’s tournament than the men’s but when they do they can have ripple effects throughout the bracket. So, which underdogs are poised to don Cinderella’s glass slipper and surprise the basketball world later this week? Let’s take a look at a few contenders.
