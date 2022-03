INDIANAPOLIS -- Matt Ryan felt he would be a quarterback of one of only two teams next season: the Atlanta Falcons or Indianapolis Colts. His desire to play for a different team for the first time in his 14-year NFL career came last weekend after a Zoom call with Colts general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier. The Falcons traded the 36-year-old Ryan to the Colts on Monday for a third-round pick in this year's draft.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO