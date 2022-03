A new beta for Microsoft Edge allows Steam Deck owners to install the browser and then use it to stream Game Pass games. The new version of Microsoft Edge for Linux is compatible with the Steam Deck, and Microsoft has shared details on how the hardware can now stream Game Pass games from the cloud. All users need to do is install the browser then opt into the latest beta version. After this, Xbox Cloud Gaming can be used to stream games to the platform, but download only Game Pass titles will not be available. (via PCGamer)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO