Over the last few years, sulfate-free products have taken over the shampoo shelves. But, the consensus on whether or not we should altogether remove them from our hair care routines is somewhat controversial. "Sulfates usually get the blame for stripping too much of the natural oil from skin or decreasing the lifespan of hair dye," Rachel Nazarian, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in NYC, previously told Well + Good. However, they can be beneficial for their ability to create suds and are preferred "when someone needs a more effective cleaning method for removing heavier dirt and oils from their body," she adds.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO