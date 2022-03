The COVID-19 pandemic has strained our social fabric in so many ways. Above all, there is the loss of life, which has occurred at an unfathomable scale and is still ongoing. But in addition, with the necessary disruptions in our educational system, we’ve seen the struggles of families trying to manage childcare, and of children dealing with the isolation and loss of connection that comes with remote learning. From my perspective as the head of a nonprofit devoted to supporting the mental health of young people, I also would add to the list the dramatic rise in mental health challenges among a whole generation of young adults.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO