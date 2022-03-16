ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

‘Take the lead’: President Zelenskyy pleads with Congress for help

By Sydney Kalich, Char'Nese Turner
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wz2Fg_0egdSRQV00

( NewsNation ) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an address to U.S. Congress on Wednesday as he works to rally support as the Russian invasion of his country continues.

“Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided,” Zelenskyy said to members of the House and Senate. “We need you right now. I call on you to do more.”

He asked the U.S. to “please take the lead” while citing Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 in his appeal. Zelenskyy thanked Congress for its overwhelming support but he says he needs more aid.

The Ukrainian president has specifically sought air support to battle the Russians, including the transfer of Soviet-era MiGs from Poland, but the Pentagon has closed the door on that idea for now, worried it could escalate U.S. involvement.

“New packages of sanctions are needed until the regime stops,” Zelenskyy said. “Is this a lot to ask for, to create a no-fly zone Zone over Ukraine to save people.”

In calling for more economic hit to the Russians, he said: “Peace is more important than income.”

With Congress’ attention, Zelenskyy also proposed a new conflict response initiative.

“We need new alliances. We propose to create an association, U24, united for peace, a union of responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflict immediately,
provide all the necessary assistance in 24 hours: weapons, sanctions, humanitarian support, political support, everything you need to keep the peace and quickly,” he said.

Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, before and after his remarks.

The remarks come one week after Zelenskyy’s stirring address to the U.K. Parliament that carried echoes of Winston Churchill during World War II. Earlier this month, Zelenskyy spoke by video with House and Senate lawmakers, delivering a desperate plea for more military aid.

“What we’re seeing everyday is the fight for freedom. The sacrifices people are willing to make for the freedom we take for granted,” Sen. Joe Manchin said on “Morning in America.” “I hope that we would do the same and with that, that means giving him the support that we can for him to defend himself.”

Manchin adds, “I hope he understands we’re there for him.”

Why 2 Ukrainians are staying to document the invasion

As the invasion of Ukraine stretches into a third week, Russian forces have escalated their bombardment of Kyiv, a relentless onslaught that keeps deepening the humanitarian crisis in this war.

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24, according to the International Organization for Migration.

This comes amid a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll that found there is broad support for continuing to arm the Ukrainians in their fight against Russia, as well as for the economic sanctions imposed by the United States. But Americans draw a line: They are almost as strongly against using U.S. troops to defend Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Martinez couple charged with Incest and Child Molestation

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
MARTINEZ, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Joe Manchin
Washington Times

Biden is no leader

President Biden’s complete lack of leadership can be observed in the Russia-Ukraine war. The incompetency of this president has put the entire nation in a perilous situation. During press conferences, his inability to focus and present clear answers has posed questions and become worrisome for Americans. The purpose of...
POTUS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Congress#Ukraine#Ukrainian#House#Senate#Russians#Soviet#Pentagon#U24
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
WJBF

WJBF

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy