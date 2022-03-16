Learn these 5 leadership skills to improve your life chances

"While the road to being a successful female litigator may have its challenges, there are steps to take that can help clear the path," says Austin attorney Marisa Secco Giles. In 2018, I was promoted to partner at Vinson & Elkins. It was an incredible honor. I received gracious notes of congratulations and encouraging words from many of my firm colleagues. Though perhaps some of the most encouraging recognition was from two people outside the firm: accomplished female litigators with whom I was serving as co-counsel on two different cases, one in Pittsburgh and the other in San Antonio. Both of them reached out independently to say how excited they were to read about my promotion. Not only were these talented litigators serving as champions for my career, they also demonstrated to me how connected we could be, as women lawyers at different firms. Their kind gestures reminded me of the importance of developing a network and finding role models both inside and outside of my firm.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO