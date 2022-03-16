ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Man shot to death on boat at Lake Keowee

By Bethany Fowler, Asia Wilson
 4 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot to death on a boat Tuesday afternoon on Lake Keowee.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing Number 2 shortly after 2 p.m.

Oconee County Sheriff deputies said the shooting involved people on a boat and a jet ski.

“That’s very surprising, especially the area it was in. Not too familiar with that area but I’m surprised to hear there was a shooting out here at all,” said Brandon Thomas, who lives nearby. “That’s crazy. Definitely unexpected out here for sure.”

The coroner’s office said 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan, from Walhalla, was shot in the chest on a pontoon boat.

House destroyed in Spartanburg Co. fire

“Certainly, have never seen anything like that or heard anything that like that,” Thomas said.

As for Thomas, who lives not far from the area, this ordeal was somewhat scary.

“Yeah, for sure, if it was on the water, yeah. It’s not something you would want to experience,” Thomas said.

The sheriff’s office has identified everyone involved in the incident and they are cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

