We’re only a little more than a week away from a jump in time – at least on the clocks. Daylight saving time 2022 officially takes place at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13 when we “spring forward” one hour. Daylight hours have been increasing slightly each day since the winter solstice on Dec. 21 but the big change comes March 13 when we jump from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. In Alabama, that means the sunset on March 13 will come around 6:53 p.m., roughly an hour later than the previous day.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO