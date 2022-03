Wyoming Game and Fish biologists and game wardens have been conducting their annual big game surveys in order to finalize proposed hunting seasons for the fall of 2022. This year approximately 11,000 elk were counted in the herd on the National Elk Refuge north of Jackson, which is the largest in the state. That count is right at the desired population objective. Game and fish will announce local season-setting public meetings in mid to late March.

JACKSON, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO