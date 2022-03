The U.S. Postal Service issued the Mountain Flora stamps yesterday at the Jackson, Wyoming Post Office. The Forever stamps are now for sale at Post Offices nationwide. It was a fittingly spring like morning in Jackson, as the stamp was unveiled. Each stamp in the block of four includes an illustration of one of these flowers: A purple pasqueflower; and orange-red wood lily; a bright yellow alpine buttercup; and a dark pink Wood’s rose. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamps with original art by Lili Arnold.

JACKSON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO