On Site Opera is set to continue its 10th anniversary celebration with a production of Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi.”. The showcase, which opens on April 7, 2022 and runs through the 10th, will take place at The Prince George Ballroom in New York City. In the process, the work will be updated from the 13th century to the roaring 1920s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO