ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Water main break creates mess north of downtown Durham

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Durham, N.C. — A water main break was creating a big mess north of downtown Durham early Wednesday morning. The break was reported along North Duke Street...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

One person dies after Saturday morning crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — One person has died after a Saturday morning crash in Raleigh on Capital Boulevard, according to a Raleigh police officer on the scene. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of US-1 North and South Homestead Drive. US-1 is also known as Capital Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Firefighters work to put out Wendell house fire

Wendell, N.C. — Firefighters are working Saturday afternoon to put out a house fire in the Weathers Hunt neighborhood. Several fire departments have responded to the scene near 3712 Marwick Court, including Wake County EMS, the Wendell Fire Department, the Knightdale Fire Department, New Hope Fire Department and Wake Forest Fire Department.
WENDELL, NC
WRAL News

Driver of pickup truck crashes into side of Raleigh home

Raleigh, N.C. — The driver of a truck crashed into a Raleigh home on Saturday. Part of Ramsgate street was closed as investigators worked to clear the scene. No one was injured. The driver was the only person inside the white pickup truck, which appeared to crash into the side of the home and cause a big mess.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh's Pullen Park considered for national honor

Raleigh, N.C. — Pullen Park is up for consideration to receive a national honor. The park in Raleigh is among the top 16 finalists for the Engaging Local Government Leaders’ best places in local government. The award recognizes the best historic and cultural places. "Pullen Park is one...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Motorcyclist killed in crash along Highway 70 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A person on a motorcycle was killed in a crash along Highway 70 in Durham on Friday afternoon. Authorities said a motorcycle rider was traveling east on Highway 70 when a driver in a BMW tried to turn off Angier Avenue onto Highway 70 West when they collided. The crash occurred just after 3 p.m.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Durham School Of The Arts#Big Mess#Uban Construction
WRAL News

Man found dead near burning car in Wayne County

Pikeville, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man found dead early Saturday morning next to a burning car. A news release from the sheriff’s office states the Patetown Volunteer Fire Department received a call to a vehicle fire around 2:55 a.m. Saturday on N.C. Highway 111 North near the Longbranch River.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Officials ID man whose car was pushed into river by train

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Authorities have identified the body of a man whose car was struck by a train and pushed into a river in North Carolina. News outlets report, troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded on Jan. 14 to an area near U.S. Highways 29 and 70 in Davidson County, Master Trooper Ned Moultrie said.
LEXINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

NC deputy fired after caught drunk on off-duty assignment

Hamilton, N.C. — A North Carolina deputy was caught Friday driving his patrol car while impaired on an off-duty assignment. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said another deputy found Hillard Wilson in the parking lot of a Duck-Thru in Hamilton. Local officials reached out to the North Carolina Highway...
HAMILTON, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy