ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL women's forum attracts GMs, coaches from all 32 teams

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POHSz_0egdNwCb00

During the sixth annual NFL Women's Forum, coaches and general managers from the 32 teams were asked to spend one hour participating. Some stayed several hours longer, with Brian Daboll, recently hired as head coach of the New York Giants, stressing he wanted to learn more about the program.

“This was at the beginning of the free agency period,” said Sam Rapoport, the league's senior director, diversity, equity and inclusion and the creator of the forum. “That’s the attitude one of our coaches had. He wanted to learn more not only about the participants but about how he can better learn in this space.”

Daboll hardly was alone as 45 young women from colleges on all levels attended the invitational event this week. So did team owners, executives and personnel from the football and business sides of all 32 franchises. There were 73 speakers this year.

“It goes beyond job opportunities,” Rapoport explained, “though that is one of the outcomes we’d look to see. But it's also about development and education, connecting women with people at all levels. It creates a network, not with women only but with people who believe in this cause and want to see it move forward.”

The movement has gone forward so rapidly that there are now about 150 women working in football operations across the NFL. There certainly are hundreds, possibly thousands more, hoping for such a chance.

Two of this year's attendees were Camille Wilson, a football operations assistant at North Carolina Central who also is working on a master's degree at nearby North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Isabel Diaz, a junior at Oklahoma State working as a student assistant for the team's defense.

Wilson, 25, of Cincinnati, was a Division III tennis player at Agnes Scott College in Georgia, but her passion is football, particularly in player engagement and operations.

“I got to hear from scouts, player personnel, administration,” she said of the two-day forum, “and just being able to see how all these departments work together and how interchangeable they are, there's so much you can do. That really stood out to me. I definitely fell more in love with player engagement and operations than I was to begin with. I would say I know more overall than what I began with; I knew nothing about player personnel beforehand. Now I know so much more, and it will let me try to reach out and learn more.”

The mini-community that the women formed for a short time this week was just a starting point as they all pursue similar goals.

“I will continue to grow in these relationships and networking, and continue to communicate and lean on the other 44 women who were a part of this. That is my tribe now,” Wilson said.

Diaz, from Lewisville, Texas, began watching football with her grandfather when she was 4 years old, spending Sundays in front of the TV with him — even begging her parents to let her stay up for the prime-time game. By the time she was a wise, old 10, she told her mother she wanted to become a football coach.

While she notes that “all the coaches were amazing to talk to,” Diaz was particularly impressed by Daboll.

“I really enjoyed my time with Coach Daboll," she said. “He wanted to have informal conversations, didn't worry about what we were asking.”

“I made this decision I wanted do this and there was no representation of anyone who looked like me,” she added. "To see how much it has grown, just to see the growth, I am in awe and amazed, and super in awe to be a small part of that growth. It's hard to fit it all together.

“I got advice before from a person who said we all put our pants on the same way, kind of a little silly thing. But every time I'd go into a breakout room or when I would introduce myself, it is still intimidating. But the coaches and owners and general mangers who are participants are all there loving football and they want to see us grow and be successful.”

Success stories are what the forum is all about. When the invitees meet and listen to past Women's Forum participants Callie Brownson, the Browns' chief of staff, or 49ers pro personnel analyst Salli Clavelle, they get knowledge and insight, but they also are inspired by where those women have come from and gotten to.

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” Rapoport said. “For women to understand the landscape of the NFL is changing and that progress is only going to continue, we want them to know they belong and see they belong.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Deshaun Watson “Rejected” Trade To NFC Team

As the NFL world awaits a decision from Deshaun Watson, one team can be ruled out: the Seattle Seahawks. Watson, 26, has reportedly “rejected” a trade that would send him to Seattle. The Seahawks are trying to find a new franchise quarterback. The team traded Russell Wilson to...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camille Wilson
The Spun

NFL GMs Reportedly Not Buying 1 Deshaun Watson Contender

The Panthers and Saints aren’t the only teams in the NFC South being linked to Deshaun Watson. On Tuesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter said the Falcons are a “sleeper team” for the Pro Bowl quarterback. Although the Falcons are reportedly in the Watson sweepstakes, NFL insider Jason...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Braves add former Astros World Series champ on 2-year deal

The Atlanta Braves had a busy offseason. They have been one of the most popular teams when it comes to free agent rumors and marquee trades, but on Tuesday it was announced that the team signed a player who will not steal many headlines. However, this player could end being an underrated pickup in the long run.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gms#Browns#49ers#American Football#Nfl Women S Forum#The New York Giants
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Make Decision On Wide Receiver Allen Lazard

The Green Bay Packers finally resolved their major offseason dilemmas by placing the franchise tag on Davante Adams and signing a massive deal to end a long-running saga with Aaron Rodgers. Now they have to build a roster around those two superstars. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Packers tendered...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
94 WIP Sports Radio

Report: Eagles release Fletcher Cox

The Eagles released Cox means they save $2 million in cap space and take on a $12 million cap hit in dead money. Had they released Cox outright they would have taken on a $40 million dead cap hit.
NFL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy