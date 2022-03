People are looking for leaders who provide meaningful work. As 2022 continues to unfold, expect this year to see the rise of the empathic leader. But you don't have to take my word for it. Global CEOs have telegraphed as much. A recent study from global consultancy Alix Partners of some 3,000 CEOs and top executives across 10 industries world-wide found that a whopping 72 percent of them fear losing their jobs in 2022, and 80 percent of them cited "labor shortages" as a potential worry. These CEOs have proper cause for concern, for it is largely their own leadership practices and attitudes toward employees that are at the root of these labor shortages.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO