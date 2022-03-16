Big Rapids bowling coach reflects on 2021-22 season

Emma Balahoski reacts after receiving her all-conference medal this season. (Pioneer photo/John Raffel)

BIG RAPIDS — The bowling season recently came to an end for the Big Rapids Cardinal boys and girls.

It also happened to be David Nawrot’s 18th season as coach of the Cardinals, though it was another season marred by the pandemic. Despite this, Nawrot’s bowlers put their best foot forward throughout the season.

“This year was a struggle with a lot of complications due to COVID still, having to have bowlers quarantined, causing loss of practice time and match time,” Nawrot said.

The Cardinal boys finished their season at second place in the CSAA Gold standings with a 6-1-1 record, and placed sixth out of 18 teams in the regional tournament.

BR’s girl bowlers battled through a tough season, going 0-8, but still were able to pick up a fair amount of experience along the way.

“They learned a lot this year, and everyone increased their averages from the start of the season to the end,” Nawrot said.

On the boys’ team, senior Johnny Cook finished his season as First Team All-Conference, while fellow senior Gabe Myers finished as an honorable mention.

“The boys’ team will be losing Gabe Myers and Johnny Cook, but will still remain a contender in the conference, as well as regional event,” Nawrot said.

For the girls’ team, senior Emma Balahoski was an honorable mention for the conference, and averaged a score of 121 during conference play. Balahoski also finished 50th in the regional event.

“The girls’ team will be losing Emma Balahoski and Taylor Williamson, but will have four returning girls that are hungry to continue growing their bowling knowledge,” Nawrot said.