Former Big Rapids mayor Tom Hogenson dies

Former Big Rapids Mayor Tom Hogenson spent his career serving the community in many capacities, including on the city commission and as mayor, and took part in many activities promoting public service. Here Hogenson is being sworn in as mayor in 2017. (Pioneer file photos)

BIG RAPIDS — Former Big Rapids mayor Tom Hogenson has died following a months-long illness.

Hogenson served as mayor from 2017 to 2020. Term limits prevented him from running for another term. Prior to running for mayor, he served on the city commission for two terms.

Upon leaving the position of mayor, Hogenson told the Pioneer that his focus while in office was “what the community needs and how city government could make that happen based on good intelligent decision making.”

City commissioner Jennifer Cochran, who was appointed to fill Hogenson’s seat on the city's board of commissioners in 2017 when he became mayor, told the Pioneer that in her opinion, Hogenson was “the epitome of a true public servant."

“He loved Big Rapids. He lived here for a lifetime and served it and its citizens in a myriad of capacities and always with the greatest integrity,” Cochran said. “I was proud to serve with him. I learned a great deal from him, and I hope to aspire to his example as I go forward in my service to the city.”

She added that she was deeply saddened by his passing, and he will be greatly missed.

Cochran said she has known Hogenson for almost 23 years, after meeting him through the former Good Neighbors Association, an organization for which he was one of the founders.

“That was a neighborhood group that banded together to address some of the issues in neighborhoods at the time,” she said. “The Good Neighbors Association was responsible for the city creating what was then the Neighborhood Services department — now the community development department — in the first place. As long as I have known him, he has worked in one way or another for the betterment of the city.

“One of the things I have always remarked about Tom is that I never knew him as anything other than a gentleman,” she continued. “He was thoughtful, he listened to people, and he helped people to know that they had been heard. He was always very conscientious about how he went about making decisions. As far as I am aware, and in all my experiences with him, I never knew him to impose his own personal feelings or his own personal agenda on the decisions that came before the commission. That, to me, is the mark of a really true public servant.”

Hogenson said previously that the Good Neighbors Association was what led him to running for city commission.

“I suppose I was rather shrill from time to time about things we needed to do to improve neighborhood quality of life,” he said. “The then mayor looked me in the eye one day and said, ‘Why don’t you run for city commission?’ The thought had never occurred to me.”

'MY BEST WISHES'

During his time on the city commission, and as mayor, he said some of his proudest accomplishments included the Baldwin Street Bridge project, street paving, growth of the community development department and fiscal stability for the city, although, he added, those things had little to do with him but with committed public servants.

Other projects he took pride in, but modestly credited to the citizens of the community, include the Hemlock Park Improvement project and the Hanchett property project.

“The fact that a group of citizens came together to raise funds for Hemlock Park and create the kind of project that is going to enhance the community for decades to come is heroic,” he said. “Again, that has nothing to do with elected officials. It has to do with the people who live here, who understand what the community needs and want to get down to it.”

He also said he was proud that the city commission held fast to the ideas that citizens wanted for the Hanchett property and did not give in to “someone who wanted to put a gas station there.”

Completing the Hemlock Park project, the Hanchett property development, and development of the Depot property trailhead were things he hoped to see completed, he said upon leaving office.

Hogenson has been a part of the Big Rapids community since 1967, when his family moved here from Wisconsin. He studied nursing at what was then Ferris State College, now Ferris State University, and while working toward his degree, he worked at Big Rapids Community Hospital.

Following his graduation, he accepted a nursing position with the hospital, now called Spectrum Health Big Rapids, and worked his way up through the ranks, eventually accepting a position in public relations. From that position he worked to establish the Mecosta County Medical Center Foundation, for which he served as director.

“I thought I would travel out of Big Rapids after graduating college,” Hogenson said upon his retirement from Spectrum Health Big Rapids. “I ended up staying here because of how great of a place the town is. It’s home, and it’s where I wanted to make a difference.”

Big Rapids mayor Fred Guenther said he worked with Hogenson at the hospital and knew him well.

“I respected him and loved him,” Guenther said. “I thought he was a noble and great person. He did great work at the hospital and amazing public service to the city. I was saddened to hear of his death.”

Beth Langenburg, COO of Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Reed City hospitals, who worked with Hogenson for many for years, added, “Tom’s strong advocacy for patients and family was always evident regardless of the role Tom held at Big Rapids Hospital. Tom led with compassion and kindness.”

Upon his departure from the mayoral office, Hogenson offered this advice to those who choose to follow in his footsteps of public service: “Listen for understanding instead of response, speak to be understood not to be heard, form your opinions carefully without paralyzing yourself with over analysis, encourage valid criticism, and vow in your heart to serve the community first.

“My best wishes to the future of the city, and thank you for helping me grow,” he added.