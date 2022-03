20-year-old Kent State University student faces up to 30 years in prison for what he claims is a wrongful arrest. Austin Mehring upload videos to YouTube and TikTok over the weekend to tell his side of the story about an incident that happened on September 11th, 2021. In his TikTok, which has been viewed around 11,000 times in the last 24 hours, he talks about how a group of white people assaulted him starting by calling him the n-word and other racial slang. The group went as far as stealing Austin's cell phone because he was using it to record the attack for evidence. According to Austin's video, he attempted to file a police report. Not only did the police not believe him, but they also arrested him.

