SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah city officials are inviting residents to partake in the bi-annual Great Savannah Cleanup event on March 26, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Everyone from age one to 100 is invited to participate," said Carliss Bates, Savannah's Sanitation Director. "This is one of Keep Savannah Beautiful’ s signature events. It’s held in the Spring and in the Fall, and it’s a community engagement tool to engage all of our community stakeholders to come out and conduct a cleanup or a beautification project.”

13 DAYS AGO