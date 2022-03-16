ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Small Businesses Are More Frequent Targets Of Cyberattacks Than Larger Companies: New Report

By Edward Segal
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to avoiding cyberattacks, bigger is apparently better. At least that’s according to a new report that shows small businesses are three times more likely to be targeted by cyber criminals than larger companies. Between January 2021 and December 2021, researchers at cloud security company Barracuda...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Why Small Businesses are Easy Targets for Cyber Crime

While the most widely publicized cyber-attacks involve multinational organizations, this does not mean that smaller companies are less susceptible to breaches and other digital security mishaps. In fact up and coming firms are arguably much more appealing as targets for cybercriminals, and have more to lose. So what makes small...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

Natera loses more than $1.7 billion in market cap, even after company calls Hindenburg report 'misleading'

Shares of Natera Inc. NTRA, -4.80% plummeted 32.9% in active afternoon trading Wednesday toward a 22-month low, enough to pace all of the Nasdaq's decliners, after noted short seller Hindenburg Research called the Texas-based genetic testing services company, "Pioneers in deceptive medical billing." Trading volume ballooned to 33.9 million shares, compared with the full-day average of less than 1 million shares. "Based on more than 2 dozen interviews with former Natera employees, patients and industry experts, a review of hundreds of online complaints, FOIA requests to state Medicaid offices and state Attorneys General, and the company's financial filings, we show how Natera's revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers," Hindenburg's report said. Natera responded to what it called the "misleading" report: "We disagree with the accuracy of this report which was generated in an attempt to make a quick profit by short sellers Hindenburg Research, who are currently under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice for illegal trading tactics." Although the stock pared intraday losses of as much as 52.3%, the selloff shaved about $1.72 billion off the company's market capitalization, bringing it down to about $3.52 billion. The stock has lost 59.9% over the past three months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Many Small Business Employees Report Wanting Health Insurance, And New Options Could Make That Easier For Employers

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Small businesses employ almost half of the U.S. workforce, so their decision to offer healthcare to their employees can play a significant role in how individuals and families nationwide receive their healthcare.
SMALL BUSINESS
natureworldnews.com

US Wildfires are Becoming Larger and More Frequent Since 2000: New Study

The US wildfires are becoming larger and more frequent in the last 20 years, and researchers are alarmed that climate change may have triggered extreme fire events, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder collected fire data from previous decades to discover it. The research...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Hackers#Cyberattack#Cloud Security#Barracuda Networks
Ars Technica

Leaked ransomware documents show Conti helping Putin from the shadows

For years, Russia’s cybercrime groups have acted with relative impunity. The Kremlin and local law enforcement have largely turned a blind eye to disruptive ransomware attacks as long as they didn’t target Russian companies. Despite direct pressure on Vladimir Putin to tackle ransomware groups, they’re still intimately tied to Russia’s interests. A recent leak from one of the most notorious such groups provides a glimpse into the nature of those ties—and just how tenuous they may be.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way. Canada’s major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative. The goal of the alliance is to achieve a phased reduction in emissions from oil sands operations, reaching net-zero by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

‘Without fuel, they cannot do it,’ says Ukraine ag official

Ukrainian farmers are woefully short of fuel ahead of the spring planting season and have lost around 10% of their land “to military effects,” such as bombing, said Dzoba Taras, the country’s deputy agriculture minister, during a webinar. “We have huge uncertainty for farmers,” said Taras, who need financing, fuel, fertilizer, and other crop inputs amid the Russian invasion.
AGRICULTURE
Forbes

Forbes

292K+
Followers
108K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy