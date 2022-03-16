ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Beatrice, NE

Beatrice Daily Sun
 1 day ago

Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74...

beatricedailysun.com

KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
KLTV

Friday’s Weather: Winter weather advisory today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are increasing and temperatures are most likely at their warmest this morning. Expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning to fall into the 30s this afternoon behind a cold front. Scattered showers will develop along the front and as temperatures fall, rain will become a sleet and snow mix through the afternoon. Accumulations will be minimal mainly along and north of I-20. Watch out on bridges and overpasses late tonight and through early tomorrow morning. A hard freeze starts the day Saturday with temperatures in the 20s, but as clouds clear, sunshine will continue into the weekend with a gradual warming trend. More rain is back in the forecast Monday, especially late in the day. Temperatures next week look to stay at or above average for this time of the year.
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
City
Beatrice, NE
News On 6

Snow Chances Return Later This Week

Chilly temperatures and snow chances return to Green Country this week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A weak impulse will traverse the southern plains on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a slight mention for light showers across extreme southeastern Oklahoma and north Texas. This activity is expected to remain well south of the metro, but we'll see a mostly cloudy sky due to the proximity of the wave. Temps will remain chilly with afternoon highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be mostly light and variable in direction. A one day warming trend is likely Wednesday. After morning lows in the 20s, afternoon highs should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with sunshine and south winds developing around 10 to 20 mph. The next upper-level trough is likely to impact the southern plains Thursday night into Friday with increasing wintry weather potential, including a mention of accumulating snow.
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
KCCI.com

Snow on the way

We've got a nice one out there today with sunshine sticking around and temperatures climbing back into the 40s. Make sure you go out and embrace the day, though, because big changes are on the way. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with highs in the middle 30s. Clouds will follow with chances for snow starting late evening on Wednesday. Snow will continue throughout the day on Thursday likely impacting the morning commute and possibly impacting the evening commute.
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
Fox News

Southeast faces storm risk as cold front sweeps through region

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today for parts of the ArkLaTex region as a cold front moves through. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will all be possible along with heavy rain that will spread across the Gulf Coast states and into the Southeast and Florida over the next few days.
WCPO

Rain and snow likely this week

Many rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage and you can find the latest on the River Stages. As for the forecast, plenty of clouds remain overnight and into the first half of Tuesday. however, we will see some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, the clouds come right back at night.
Bring Me The News

Novak Weather: Signs of more active weather next week

Here is Wednesday's weather briefing that focuses on:. - The continued quiet & seasonably WARM weather pattern that will dominate through the weekend. - A more active weather pattern evolves next week. - Our next opportunity for precipitation arrives early next week along with colder temperatures by mid-week.
