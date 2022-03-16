ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
is it too late to save baseball?

By Michael Heinbach
Newport News-Times
 1 day ago

Late last week, Major League Baseball owners and the MLB players’ union ended a nearly 100-day lockout with an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, much to the delight of baseball purists such as myself. With the completion of contentious negotiations March 10, the league, aka, team...

FOX Sports

Rangers sign Marisnick, 2 pitchers to minor league contracts

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed free agent outfielder Jake Marisnick, right-handed reliever Brandon Workman and lefty Matt Moore to minor league contracts that include invitations to big-league spring training. Texas also Monday formally announced the signing of left-handed starter Martin Perez, who. Marisnick has a...
ARLINGTON, TX
Rob Manfred
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
The Spun

Teddy Bridgewater Makes Decision: NFL World Reacts

Bridgewater, 29, has made his free agency decision. The former Denver Bronco is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Bridgewater heads to Miami with the expectation that he’ll be backing up Tua Tagovailoa. He’ll also get to work with former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
The Spun

Report: Bucs Plan For Rob Gronkowski Revealed

With Tom Brady back for another go at it, all eyes now turn to his favorite tight end Rob Gronkowski. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Bucs are hoping to re-sign Gronkowski and run it back with him and Brady next season. Brady was the original reason why Gronkowski...
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Bringing Back Longtime Franchise Star

The New England Patriots are bringing back a longtime franchise star and fan favorite. The Patriots are reportedly expected to strike a new deal with Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater. He’s a proven leader and one Bill Belichick trusts. Slater is headed back to New England. “The Patriots...
The Spun

Steelers Releasing Player Following Myles Jack Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
thecomeback.com

MLB and MLBPA may extend extra innings ghost runner rule, but potentially with a big modification

For the last two MLB seasons, extra innings games have seen some changes, with each half-inning from the 10th inning on starting with a “ghost runner” on second base. That rule was initially brought in during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as a health and safety measure to avoid long extra innings games, especially important considering the compressed schedule and many postponements that season. It was retained for 2021, a season that also saw some COVID impacts, but commissioner Rob Manfred (seen above last October) said last summer he didn’t think this or the seven-inning games in doubleheaders rule (brought in for similar reasons) would remain long term. However, Jayson Stark and Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported Monday that the extra innings ghost runner rule may well stick around, but perhaps not starting in the 10th:
Fox News

MLB tests pitch clock, anti-shift, bigger bases in minors

Pitchers, catchers and batters will be able to appeal calls from human umpires to "robo umps" in the Low-A Southeast League this season, while pitch clocks, anti-shift rules and larger bases will be tried in the minors ahead of possible big league use in 2023. MLB announced a slate of...
The Spun

Chase Winovich Has 2-Word Message After Trade To Browns

A Michigan man found himselg being sent to play football in Ohio on Tuesday. Per NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots traded edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. After learning of the trade, Winovich took to his Twitter with...
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles’ regular-season schedule updated; MASN to televise three spring training games

Major League Baseball on Wednesday announced updated regular-season schedules for all 30 teams after the league-imposed lockout caused the postponement of the season’s first two series. Instead of opening the season with three home games against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles instead end 2022 hosting the Blue Jays on Oct. 3-5, the third straight season they’ll finish against Toronto. Their ...
Washington Post

Even in short spring, MLB teams go easy in buildup

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — There may not be many major leaguers on the field when big league spring training games begin Thursday. The Arizona Diamondbacks are among eight teams that open the exhibition season Thursday — nearly three weeks behind the original schedule — when they play the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields. If their approach is a bellwether for other organizations, it’s unlikely the Vladimir Guerrero Jrs, Max Scherzers, Mike Trouts and Clayton Kershaws will be getting at-bats or throwing fastballs over the next few days.
