is it too late to save baseball?

For the last two MLB seasons, extra innings games have seen some changes, with each half-inning from the 10th inning on starting with a “ghost runner” on second base. That rule was initially brought in during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as a health and safety measure to avoid long extra innings games, especially important considering the compressed schedule and many postponements that season. It was retained for 2021, a season that also saw some COVID impacts, but commissioner Rob Manfred (seen above last October) said last summer he didn’t think this or the seven-inning games in doubleheaders rule (brought in for similar reasons) would remain long term. However, Jayson Stark and Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported Monday that the extra innings ghost runner rule may well stick around, but perhaps not starting in the 10th:

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO