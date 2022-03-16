Revisiting The Trans Athlete Debate

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller has been open about his mental health struggles that led to his recent retirement from football. On Monday, Miller appeared on NBC’s "Today" and explained why he decided to share with the world his struggles and delivered a message to anyone who is feeling the same as he is. Miller said he wasn’t trying to be brave but wanted to be open and honest about what he was going through.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO