Self-driving VW ID.Buzz vans to start testing on US roads in 2023

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVolkswagen's new ID.Buzz is slated to reach U.S. showrooms in 2023, but versions of the electric van fitted with a self-driving system developed by Argo AI will also test on the nation's roads. Volkswagen Group, which is a major shareholder in Argo AI together with Ford, has been testing...

www.motorauthority.com

HOME & GARDEN

