Sheriff: Dead puppy found abandoned in crate in SC
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies need the public’s help locating the owner of a puppy who was found dead in a crate on the side of the road in Rutherford County.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said animal control responded to a report of a dog in a create off of Ragtown Road in Henrietta.
Once animal control arrived on scene, they found dog dead.
After inspection of the animal, it is believed to be a male Chihuahua, approximately 3 to 4 months old and wearing a camo collar.
Anyone with information about identifying the owner(s) of this puppy is asked to call Rutherford County Sheriff's Department at (828) 286-2911 or Animal Control at (828) 287-6025.
