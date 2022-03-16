ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More navel-gazing, please. Melissa Febos thinks personal essays can change the world

Derrick
 1 day ago

The desire to confide, to be seen, is a universal human one; personal narrative is a way of reaping art from that desire. But only some people are taught that their lives are worthy of the endeavor. During her 15 years teaching nonfiction, Melissa Febos listened to students criticize...

www.thederrick.com

Elle

Melissa Febos Wants You to Believe Your Stories Are Worth Telling

“Our memories are,” Melissa Febos notes, “a pliable material.” This is the foundation of her newest book slash manifesto, Body Work: The Radical Power of Personal Narrative, which champions the transformative act of writing by way of personal wounds: secrets, traumas, vulnerabilities, and non-conformities. Just as powerfully, she reckons with the noxious assumption that we’re not worthy of telling our stories, hindering our instincts of exploration and release. Because, as she stated in the first of her four essays—which include themes of Writing Better Sex and The Art of Confession—“my resistance to and bias against memoir was not based in any lived experience as a writer or a reader. It was my own internalized sexism, calling from inside the house to warn me away from telling my own story.” Exasperated, she says: “Believe me, I wish this horse was dead.”
NPR

'In Defense of Witches' is a celebration of women

At the start of Mona Chollet's In Defense of Witches: The Legacy of the Witch Hunts and Why Women Are Still on Trial, readers are asked to think of the first witch that made an impression on them. For me, this was an interesting exercise because while all the witches...
The Guardian

How Words Get Good by Rebecca Lee review – the secret life of books

If you were writing a satirical guide to the deadening jargon of university research assessments, you might well advise your reader: “Words must be conceived thoughtfully and birthed precisely for maximum narrative impact.” But it comes as a surprise to meet that disturbing sentence in Rebecca Lee’s otherwise jolly and friendly guide to everything that must happen behind the scenes before a book is published.
The Atlantic

The Pleasures That Lurk in the Back of the Book

It’s hard to believe, but the humble index—expediter of searches, organizer of concepts— prompted outcries as it became more widespread: If one has an index, why would anyone read a book? Alarms “were being sounded,” Dennis Duncan writes in his lively Index, A History of the, “that indexes were taking the place of books.” Jonathan Swift worried that people would “pretend to understand a Book, by scouting thro’ the Index, as if a Traveller should go about to describe a Palace, when he has seen nothing but the Privy.”
Fast Company

A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future

When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 'Booth' imagines the dysfunctional family that created John Wilkes Booth

- - - Every family shares a stage, but some are more crowded than others. In her exquisite new historical novel, "Booth," acclaimed author Karen Joy Fowler raises the curtain on a cast of ego-driven, grief-haunted siblings and parents jostling for a spotlight even as they carelessly shove into the shadows the more timid among them. Leading the ensemble is the flamboyant Shakespearean actor Junius Brutus Booth, father most famously of the celebrated tragedian Edwin; and most infamously of John Wilkes, who abandoned his acting career to perpetrate the real-life tragedy of Abraham Lincoln's assassination.
NBC News

The Afro Latino who redefined how Black history is remembered

Arturo Alfonso Schomburg is regarded as one of the foundational figures of Black history in the United States, with one of the nation's most important research and cultural institutions named after him. Yet his legacy goes beyond the work he did as a historian, writer and collector of global Black...
The Independent

British Museum announces first exhibition on female spiritual beings

The British Museum will open the first major exhibition exploring female spiritual beings later this year, including a contemporary icon of the Hindu goddess Kali.Feminine Power: The Divine To The Demonic opens at the British Museum in London in May and will explore female spiritual beings in world belief and mythological traditions around the globe.The exhibition will feature ancient sculptures, sacred artefacts and contemporary art from six continents to explore the diversity of ways in which femininity has been perceived across the globe, from the ancient world to the present.Belinda Crerar, curator at the British Museum, said “This exhibition is...
Daily Californian

Reflections on being a scrambled egg: A personal essay

The sizzling pan on the stove hisses to wake me from my daydreams. I’m a terrible cook, but I love making eggs. I didn’t always love eating them, though. My dad often made them for me at home, but I always declined in disgust. “Why would you eat them with ketchup? That’s so gross,” I would scoff. “It’s Filipino-style!” My dad would jokingly reply. It wasn’t until quarantine hit that I started to take him up on his offers, and soon I was enjoying his scorching hot over-medium masterpieces, sweet over-easy delights and even scrambled eggs if I was in the mood. But my expanded palate could only take so much at once: I never could bring myself to slather that pungent red condiment on my delicate eggs.
Sujit Kr

Can Habits Change Your Personality?

You might not know it, but your habits are a huge part of what makes you unique as an individual. They influence your behavior and shape the way that you interact with the world around you.
The Guardian

Mischief Acts by Zoe Gilbert – a very British strain of the weird and wild

I have an old US copy of one of my favourite books as a child: The Dark Is Rising by Susan Cooper. The edition is illustrated by Alan E Cober – dark, fantastical pencil drawings that bring Cooper’s winter world to life. The best of these sketches is of the mythical figure of Herne the Hunter, a weird and warped creature with the antlers of a stag sitting astride a horse. Herne leads his wild hunt through the final pages of the book, a riot of raucous energy that brings the novel to its stunning conclusion. Now Zoe Gilbert, author of a wonderfully strange collection of confected myths in her debut, Folk, has made Herne the hero of her second book.
Daily Californian

Falling in love with coffee: A personal essay

Despite my tendency to be a hopeless romantic, absolutely enamored by countless hours of movie clips depicting kisses in the rain, interlocked fingers in the cold of a September autumn, bouquets upon bouquets of roses, tulips and wildflowers, a part of me knows I will always struggle. I am destined...
News 12

Our Lives: Black preaching in America

Dr. Lerone Martin joins Gwen Edwards in this week’s Our Lives to discuss Black preaching in America. Dr. Martin shares how his book "Preaching on Wax" honors preachers throughout the ages.
The Oregonian

With Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in spotlight, Portland exhibit tells story of Mexican modernism

People who knew Frida Kahlo said she had a deep voice, laughed loudly and swore. Like other women of her era, she painted her nails red and knew her way around a good red lipstick, but she encouraged her heavy unibrow and didn’t bleach her mustache. She wore her hair in braids and ribbons coiled around her head, and she wore emphatic jewelry — large necklaces, earrings and a lot of rings whose design and materials firmly connected her with her own and her country’s Indigenous heritage. Her clothing, which also drew from traditional Mexican styles, was voluminous, colorful, exuberant.
The Guardian

The other wild west in the Spanish desert – photo essay

The worn wooden panels squeak under Rafael Molina’s heavy steps as he paces the saloon. Outside, the sound of a few loose galloping horses resonates from afar, breaking the silence of the surrounding desert. The town’s empty shops and abandoned storehouses look as if they have been ransacked by a band of cowboy bandits. “When I was a kid I could only dream about all this,” says the 68-year-old with undisguised pride. “At that time, my only aspiration was to see a film set first-hand. Today I am the owner of one of the most famous ones in the history of western movies.”
Ars Technica

Why Werner Herzog thinks human space colonization “will inevitably fail”

Last Exit: Space is a new documentary on Discovery+ that explores the possibility of humans colonizing planets beyond Earth. Since it is produced and narrated by Werner Herzog (director of Grizzly Man, guest star on The Mandalorian) and written and directed by his son Rudolph, however, it goes in a different direction than your average space documentary. It's weird, beautiful, skeptical, and even a bit funny.
