Redbox's top 10 DVD rentals

The Batman's Rotten Tomatoes audience score is the highest of any live-action Batman movie to date. Warner Bros. has a massive hit on its hands with Matt Reeves' movie. At the time of writing, the audience score on the review aggregator is at 96%. In second place are Batman Begins and The Dark Knight with 94%. The Christopher Nolan Batman films are going to be discussed a lot as more people see the latest movie in the franchise. It would be hard not to note the similarities between the big trilogy and Reeves' reimagining. However, The Batman diverges from some of the previous entries in a pretty significant way. None of that radical switch-up seems to be affecting the core fans though. People are thrilled with Robert Pattinson's take on The Caped Crusader. Special mention has also been made of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO