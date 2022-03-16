ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Durk Enlists Future for ‘Petty Too,’ ‘Ahh Ha’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

By Kat Bouza
 1 day ago

Lil Durk delivered a double dose of music from his new LP on The Tonight Show Tuesday evening — and Future was on deck to join the rapper in a performance of their latest collaborative effort.

The duo kicked off the segment with a heavily-censored rendition of “Petty Too” — which marks the eighth time Lil Durk and Future have joined forces — before Lil Durk took center stage to perform “ Ahh Ha .” Both tracks come off Lil Durk’s 7220 , which was released last week. The album, which marks the Chicago rapper’s first full-length solo effort since 2020’s The Voice , also features appearances by rapper Gunna, country singer Morgan Wallen and singer-songwriter Summer Walker. (In 2021, Lil Durk released The Voice of the Heroes , a collaborative album with Lil Baby.)

Next month, Lil Durk will embark on a headlining U.S. tour in support of 7220 , kicking off April 8 in Phoenix and eventually wrapping in Chicago May 2.

