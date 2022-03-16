ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Pernod Ricard signs an agreement to buyback €200M shares in next 20 days

By Niloofer Shaikh
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its existing share buy-back program of €750M announced for FY2022, Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) has signed an...

seekingalpha.com

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Vuzix approves $25M in share buyback program

The current buyback program forms 6.9% of its total current market cap; YTD, the stock lost 36.9%. Who ever heard of a company losing $40 million the prior year on revenues of around $13 million buying back $25 million of stock? Vuzi has burned through more than $200 million of investor money over its long, sorry existence. It has floundered for many years, always in the red, and after a decade of trying to ramp up sales it achieved just a weeny $13 million of annual revenue in fiscal 2021.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

ChampionX announces $250M share buyback plan

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) has announced a new share repurchase program to buyback $250M of its common stock. The repurchases will be funded using cash generated from operations. The 2022 Share Repurchase Program has no time limit and is consistent with the firm's broader capital allocation framework which includes investing in attractive organic growth initiatives, strategic tuck-in acquisition opportunities, and paying a sustainable dividend.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Fortune Brands Home & Security announces $750M share buyback plan

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) has announced a $750M share repurchase program. The company plans to buyback up to $750M of its outstanding common stock over the next two years until March 1, 2024. The latest authorization today is in addition to the $134.6M remaining from an existing authorization...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Rackspace Technology announces $75M share buyback plan

Rackspace Technology (RXT +2.6%) has announced a share repurchase program to buyback up to $75M of its common stock. The authorization is effective immediately and will expire on September 30, 2023. Rackspace shares fell ~13% on Feb. 23 after concerns over margins and free cash flow prompted multiple analysts to...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Fulgent Genetics stock gains on $250M share buyback program

The program will be funded using Fulgent's working capital. The genetic testing company had ~30.3M shares of common stock outstanding as of Mar. 07, 2022. Hopefully gets some shorts to cover. x. |. @TMT Investor Not to mention if you hold cash too long it's practically burning a hole in...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Globus Medical expands buyback program by additional $200M

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) expands share repurchase program by authorizing the repurchase of an additional $200M worth stock. The new authorization, plus the ~$95.3M currently available under its existing share repurchase program, approved in March 2020, provides the company with over $295M available for future share repurchases. The stock has a...
MARKETS
Time Out Global

Pernod Ricard partners with ecoSpirits to help reduce single-use glass waste

Sustainably minded consumers have greatly influenced the transformation of business practices and production in recent years. In the drink industry, a lot of bars have been on a mission to reduce waste beyond just simply getting rid of plastic straws, and big spirit brands are shifting their businesses to support this cause. One of the largest spirits and wine companies in the world, Pernod Ricard, is following this cause by championing eco-friendly production and educational initiatives to reduce their brand’s environmental impact.
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

SoftBank Sells $1B in Shares of eCommerce Platform Coupang

SoftBank’s Vision Fund has sold $1 billion with of shares in South Korean eCommerce company Coupang, Reuters reported Monday (March 14). The fund sold 50 million shares in Coupang at $20.87 each, leaving it with 461.2 million shares remaining. Reuters said the sale follows a $1.69 billion selloff in September of last year. SoftBank first invested in Coupang in 2015.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock sinks toward 6-year low as China ADRs take another dive

The U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, -10.85% sank 4.6% toward a six-year low in premarket trading Monday, as the China-based e-commerce giant continues to suffer from a broad selloff in China's stock market, as lockdowns resulting from coronavirus outbreaks spark worries over economic growth and amid the threat of de-listing of shares of China-based companies in the U.S. Regulatory crackdowns in China also weighed on China's markets. Alibaba's stock, which has tumbled 28.9% over the past month through Friday, is on track to open at the lowest level seen since July 2016. The iShares MSCI China ETF.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma Q4 profit beats expectations, retailer raises dividend by 10%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM, +4.05% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer reported quarterly profit above expectations and raised its dividend. Williams-Sonoma said it earned $403 million, or $5.41 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $309 million, or $3.92 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.5 billion, from $2.3 billion a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $5.42 a share. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of $4.82 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. "These results reflect the resilience in our business model, as we successfully navigated unprecedented challenges within the supply chain, material and labor shortages, and capacity limitations from our incredible consumer demand," Chief Executive Laura Alber said in a statement. The company said it expects a fiscal 2022 financial performance "in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024," as well as operating margins "relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin." Separately, the retailer said its board has authorized a 10% dividend increase to 78 cents a share, payable on May 27, and also has approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program, superseding the about $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization. The moves were thanks to an "impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows," the company said. Williams-Sonoma stock ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

RLI divests its minority interest in Maui Jim, Inc.

RLI (NYSE:RLI), Kering S.A. (Ultimate Parent), Kering Eyewear S.p.A., subsidiary of Ultimate Parent (Parent), Huipu Corp., and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (Buyer), Welina, Inc., and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Parent, entered into a share purchase agreement. The agreement is part of a larger transaction...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday its board approved a 20-for-1 split of the e-commerce giant’s common stock and authorized a $10 billion buyback plan, sending the company’s shares up 7% in extended trading. This is the first stock split by Amazon since 1999 and will give...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) CEO Johnson Lau on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Kurt Gunter – Chief Medical Officer, Cell Therapy and Head, Regulatory Affairs. Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2021 Athenex Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Caileigh Dougherty, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Safilo Shares Soar Following Report of Strong 2021 Performance

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Safilo Group SpA shares continued to climb on Wednesday morning on the Italian Stock Exchange, soaring 15 percent at 1.46 euros by 1:30 p.m. CET, following the strong 2021 performance reported by the Italian eyewear manufacturer the evening before. At the end of trading, shares closed up 14.13 percent at 1.45 euros. For Intesa Sanpaolo, while the operating profit was “broadly in line” with its estimates, Safilo’s adjusted net was “much higher” than expected. More from WWDInside the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café in MilanVictoria Beckham Toasts Andy Warhol Artworks with Sotheby'sInside Derek...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

SoftBank sold $1 billion Coupang stake

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) Vision Fund sold shares worth $1 billion in South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang , a filing showed, amid a slump in the value of the tech investment firm's holdings. Vision Fund sold 50 million Coupang shares for $20.87 each, according to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock's Return on Invested Capital Overview

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:AOUT) posted Q3 earnings of $3.77 million, an increase from Q2 of 17.83%. Sales dropped to $70.11 million, a 0.93% decrease between quarters. In Q2, American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock earned $4.58 million, and total sales reached $70.76 million.
STOCKS

