5 things to know this Wednesday, March 16

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says to watch out for fog followed by sunshine for this morning. Today’s five things to know feature’s the Missing Moreau woman found dead, a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash, and a man charged for the death of Morgan Bates.

1. Missing Moreau woman found in Hudson River

The body of a woman reported missing out of Moreau was found by New York State Police in the Hudson River.

2. Fatal car vs. pedestrian crash

One person has died and another seriously injured after a car vs. pedestrian crash in Ballston Spa.

3. Man charged for death of Morgan Bates

Ian Hasselwander was charged with murder for the death of Morgan Bates. Hasselwander pleaded not guilty.

4. Man charged with 8 crimes after fleeing PD

A man was charged with 8 crimes after running from police in Scotia back in February.

5. Schenectady drug dealer arrested

A Schenectady drug dealer was arrested during an undercover drug deal.

