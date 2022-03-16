ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

5 things to know this Wednesday, March 16

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1OUS_0egdG0DB00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Jill Szwed’s weather report says to watch out for fog followed by sunshine for this morning. Today’s five things to know feature’s the Missing Moreau woman found dead, a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash, and a man charged for the death of Morgan Bates.

1. Missing Moreau woman found in Hudson River

The body of a woman reported missing out of Moreau was found by New York State Police in the Hudson River.

Body of missing Moreau woman found in Hudson River

2. Fatal car vs. pedestrian crash

One person has died and another seriously injured after a car vs. pedestrian crash in Ballston Spa.

1 dead after car v. pedestrian crash in Ballston

3. Man charged for death of Morgan Bates

Ian Hasselwander was charged with murder for the death of Morgan Bates. Hasselwander pleaded not guilty.

Petersburgh man indicted in death of Morgan Bates

4. Man charged with 8 crimes after fleeing PD

A man was charged with 8 crimes after running from police in Scotia back in February.

Man facing many charges after fleeing Scotia police

5. Schenectady drug dealer arrested

A Schenectady drug dealer was arrested during an undercover drug deal.

Alleged Schenectady drug dealer arrested

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Moreau, NY
City
Ballston Spa, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany pastor converts church basement into soft serve shop and arcade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Avery Comithier says growing up in and around Albany, he always loved getting ice cream with his siblings and friends. However, he couldn’t help noticing how far they needed to go to get it. “I always noticed everything was on the outskirts of Albany, but not within,” explains Pastor Comithier. […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Morgan Bates 4#Pd A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy