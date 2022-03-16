ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I will go back to help’: Women head home to aid war effort

West Hawaii Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRZEMYSL, Poland — While over 3 million people have fled Ukraine since...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Sand Hills Express

U.S. citizens travel to Ukraine to help in war efforts

The number of international fighters helping Ukraine is growing every day. The Ukrainian government reports more than 16,000 foreigners have already arrived, including some Americans. Andriy Penchak is an American licensed truck driver who was born in Ukraine. He landed with three other Americans ready to go into the war...
WORLD
KSBW.com

California-based nonprofit ShelterBox helps with aid effort in Ukraine conflict

More than 2 million Ukrainians are seeking refuge and fleeing the country through safety corridors as another ceasefire went into effect Wednesday. Poland has accepted the largest number of refugees, with over 1.2 million. That large influx of people into Poland has many organizations from around the world heading to...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Ex-lawmaker who ‘engaged in domestic terrorism’ accused of trying to bring 60 Ukrainian orphans to US for adoption

A former state lawmaker who was found to have participated in domestic terrorism is allegedly under investigation in Poland for trying to bring more than 60 Ukrainian children to the United States for adoption.Far-right Republican pastor Matt Shea, an eight-term Washington state representative, says he is working with a Texas-based non-profit that helped rescue 63 children from an orphanage in Mariupol, Ukraine, which has come under intense bombing from the Russian military. Follow live updates of the Russian invasion of UkraineBut his presence in the small Polish town of Kazimierz Dolny, where the children are staying, has reportedly caused an...
Fox News

War On Ukraine: Desperate Efforts To Help The Children Of Ukraine

Russian forces bombed a maternity and children’s hospital in the southern Ukrainian town of Mariupol Wednesday, injuring at least seventeen. Western and Ukrainian leaders are calling it a war crime and it highlights inescapable horror that children are going through in this war. FOX’s Eben Brown speaks to James Elder, UNICEF Spokesperson in Lviv, Ukraine, about the struggles of the youngest Ukrainians and what the United Nations is doing to try and help them.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
