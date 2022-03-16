The Biggest Watch Releases of the Year Are Coming. Here's What You Need to Know

We spoke a little bit about it back in February, but the newest take on the VW Bus — the Volkswagen VW ID. Buzz — has finally been revealed with more details. As expected while Europe will have short wheelbase and cargo van versions of the ID. Buzz, U.S. drivers will only received the long wheelbase model (which, frustratingly won't get a full reveal until 2023, with sales likely starting in 2024). Using the same MEB platform as the Volkswagen ID.4, and is designed as a people-mover in the same vein as the OG Microbus. In the reveal, it's clear that the ID. Buzz should be able to hold, as our Motoring Desk put it, "8 people and their things in a space about the size of a modern Jetta." Optimistically, the ID. Buzz should also have quick-charge capabilities, with estimates saying the ID. Buzz should jump 5 percent to 80 percent in about 30 minutes. Stay tuned to our Motoring Desk for more details on Volkswagen's retro-futuristic van as they trickle out. Motoring news aside, we're closing out the week with PopSocket's new phone grip-battery hybrid, Kizer's bulky new blade and a KCBC beer collab in support of UNICEF Ukraine. This is Today in Gear.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO