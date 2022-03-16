ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

HENLEY ROAD CRASH TURNS FATAL

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Richmond, IN)--The crash on Henley Road in Richmond that occurred on Monday afternoon has now...

kicks96.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, IN
Richmond, IN
Accidents
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden says Putin is a 'murderous dictator'

President Biden on Thursday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "murderous dictator" and a "pure thug," according to multiple reports. Biden's remarks were made at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon event, which is held every year on St. Patrick's Day at Capitol Hill, CNN reported. While speaking at...
POLITICS
Reuters

White House COVID chief Zients to exit, be replaced by Jha

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients will leave his post next month and will be replaced by public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, as the administration prepares for new variants that could hit the country. Jha, an internist...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Valley Hospital#Police#Traffic Accident
NBC News

A Kremlin climbdown? Ukraine neutrality emerges as potential basis for agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to bend Ukraine to his will, but a new peace proposal being floated by the Kremlin suggests Moscow may be bowing to reality. Russia has been forced by its own military struggles, unexpectedly fierce Ukrainian resistance and worldwide opposition to scale back its demands three weeks after invading its democratic neighbor, experts told NBC News.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy