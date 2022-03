European stocks and cryptocurrencies leaped out of the gates on Wednesday even as Western countries and economies continue to freeze out Russia for waging war in Ukraine, sending commodities and crude prices higher. At 4:30 a.m. ET, the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 was trading 3% higher, and the Dax was up by 4.6%, enough to pull Germany's beaten-down index out of bear territory. For its part, Bitcoin jumped 8% at one point, passing the $42,000 barrier (more on that below).

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO