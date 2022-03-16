ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard Bank aims for net zero by 2050, activists press for more

By Metro US
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Top African lender Standard Bank has ruled out funding all new coal-fired power plants and most oil-fired plants as part of plans to reach net zero-emissions by 2050, but campaigners said it could still do more to cut emissions. More financial services firms are setting...

ABOUT

New York City's chief publisher of community news.

